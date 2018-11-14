Lawton meth arrest tied to Aryan Brotherhood

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton man has been charged by the federal government for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma says he’s a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.
Ross Tyson Pilkington was one of four people to be indicted across the state for similar crimes, all accused of being part of the same group. If convicted for the meth charge, Pilkington could face between five and 40 years in prison.
We first told you about Pilkington back in June when Lawton police say they found 331 grams of methamphetamine in his SUV as well as digital scales and clear plastic bags.
The case against Pilkington was the result of a joint investigation by the Lawton Police Department, FBI and Comanche County District Attorney’s Office. Two other alleged Aryan Brotherhood members were arrested in Oklahoma City and one more in Enid.
