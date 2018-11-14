Lawton Public Schools’ Indian Education Program holds open meeting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Public Schools' Indian Education Program held an open meeting Tuesday night.
At the second annual mandated event in the Douglass Learning Center Cafeteria, district representatives talked about federal Title 6 dollars for Native American education programs and how the money is spent at LPS.
Topics will included information about testing, grants, and impact aid policies and procedures. Area tribal leaders were also at the meeting.
Anyone seeking additional information can call Indian Education Coordinator Pam Fodder.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.