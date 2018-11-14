Lawton Salvation Army kicks-off red kettle campaign

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The ringing of bells outside most shopping centers and stores is a familiar sound this time of year.
“We love to hear the bells,” said Major David Robinson, Lawton Salvation Army. There is a song about the Army bell and I wish I could sing it, but you don’t want to hear me sing.”
After a big kick-off celebration on Wednesday, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing, complete with those bell ringers.
“Well the red kettle is really a symbol of the opportunity for anyone in the community to give to the Salvation Army and the Salvation Army being known for all of its outreaches,” said Mark Kosechequetah, who was raised in the Salvation Army. “It means giving to the poor. It means giving to the needy. It’s means meeting the needs of people you’ve never met, but I know that when I give into the kettle that it’s going to go somewhere to meet a need.”
The campaign helps the Lawton Salvation Army provide life changing opportunities for families and individuals in need.
“They serve a tremendous purpose in this community and they do a tremendous job,” said Mayor Fred Fitch. “This Christmas season there are so many people who are so less fortunate than so many of us. So, you just want to make sure they get taken care of in some little way."
“The Salvation Army is right there, hands on, meeting with these people every day and it’s a way that I can touch someone even though I’m not right there with them,” said Kosechequetah. “I can be a part of touching someone’s life.”
Major Robinson says the donations collected during the campaign make a difference beyond the holidays.
“It’s for activities the whole year long. It’s our shelter program, feeding programs, everything that we do,” said Major Robinson. “I mean it does help for Christmas, to make sure that everything we do at Christmas is taken care of, but this money goes a lot further than that.”
The goal this year is to raise $106,000.
Bell ringing is an easy way to help your neighbor in need this holiday season. If you would like to volunteer, you can call the Salvation Army's office at (580)-355-1802.
On November 30th, you’ll find your very own KSWO7News participating in the campaign and ringing the bell in front of Walmart on Quanah Parker Trail.
