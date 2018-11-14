Lawton Salvation Army kicks-off red kettle campaign

“Well the red kettle is really a symbol of the opportunity for anyone in the community to give to the Salvation Army and the Salvation Army being known for all of its outreaches,” said Mark Kosechequetah, who was raised in the Salvation Army. “It means giving to the poor. It means giving to the needy. It’s means meeting the needs of people you’ve never met, but I know that when I give into the kettle that it’s going to go somewhere to meet a need.”