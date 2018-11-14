Man arrested for aggravated robbery following incident at Target

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man late Tuesday night following a call for an aggravated robbery at Target on Kemp Blvd.
Officers were called out to the store around 9:45 p.m. and spoke with a store employee. The employee said a man came into the store and put several items in a shopping cart and then pulled out a handgun in front of a store employee before walking out of the store without paying for the merchandise.
The suspect was last seen walking southbound from the store which is in the direction of Petco and Spec’s Wine & Spirits. Officers were shown security video and could make out the suspect’s vehicle.
A check on the vehicle lead officers to the Arbor Creek Apartments on Weeks Park Lane. Officers tried to get someone to answer the door at an apartment but said no one come to the door although they knew someone was inside.
Detectives were able to get a search warrant for the apartment. The SWAT team and negotiators were called out to assist and following a brief standoff Luis Barron, 31, was taken into custody. Barron was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery.
At the time this article was published a bond had not yet been set.
