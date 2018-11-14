61st annual Duncan Christmas Auction this month

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 61st annual Duncan Christmas Auction is just around the corner!
Every year the Duncan Rotary Club hosts a televised auction with the community’s support. They sell donated items to help raise money for local kids. Each child who signs up receives 100-dollars to buy winter clothing.
The president of the Duncan Rotary Club says he enjoys helping the cause.
“As a business owner, I think we all get a little bit tired of all the donations and asking," said Brendhan Fritts, Duncan Rotary Club president. "This is one thing that I have no problem with, is such for a good cause and you see these kids face light up that have nothing. And knowing that all the money that we give and the time we give goes right back into these kids. It’s the best time of year.”
To participate, parents can fill out an application that was sent home with the students and mail them back by this Friday, November 16th. The auction dates are Monday, November 26th through Friday, November 30th from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
