Emergency management goes through crisis training

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Emergency officials across the state went through detailed training exercises this morning to prepare them for a potential catastrophic event.
Every emergency management agency in the state went through a training exercise on Thursday, but no two exercises were the same. Each agency received a different set of circumstances they had to respond to depending on the layout of their area.
Those participating in the training had no idea what they would be dealing with until it happened, just how it would be in the case of a real emergency. In Stephens County, they simulated a tornado that significantly damaged the area around Empire. Emergency Management officials believe they learned some valuable lessons.
"To be able to solve problems ahead of time and maybe foreseeing things that will pop up in an emergency situation. At the same time, we’re meeting each community’s different needs because we do have multiple communities in the county participating,” said Stephens County Public Information Officer Naomi Grigg.
The training was widespread across Stephens County, focusing on every step of handling an emergency, from start to finish. To do that, they included every city in Stephens County in the training, as well as Duncan Regional Hospital, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, The Red Cross and more.
"It allows us to be prepared in case of a catastrophe then we already have that interaction built,” Grigg said.
The training also allows each department to know what resources they will have available from the other departments. Because of the nature of the training, they could not tell 7NEWS many specifics. But, they said the training was a success.
"Everything is going well, we have our EOC established here and it seems to be operating as planned,” Grigg said.
