First Alert 7 Forecast: a nice Friday before a weekend cold front arrives

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A beautiful Thursday and we’ll try to repeat it tomorrow. A weekend cold front will bring back chilly air.
Mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling into the mid 40s by 9PM. Some clouds will develop by morning with lows in the mid 30s. Clouds tomorrow morning then becoming mostly sunny. Mid to upper 50s by noon and highs in the mid 60s. A few clouds tomorrow night and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
A cold front is expected to move through Saturday afternoon and evening, switching winds from south to north. Expect increasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s then temperatures falling quickly into the 40s Saturday evening. Slight chance of a shower or patchy drizzle Saturday night. Low of 34. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 40s.
Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the upper 20s Monday and highs in the low 50s. We could get close to 60 Tuesday after starting out in the mid 30s. Some clouds will move back in as we approach Thanksgiving. We’ll keep an eye on a storm system that could bring a few showers but for now, we’ll keep the forecast dry with highs in the 60s.
