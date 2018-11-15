LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is another cold start to your Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. You will definitely want to be bundled up as you’re heading out the door this morning. We will see lots of sunshine return today, so that will help us warm up very quickly. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s, yes 60s! Expect a dry afternoon and evening heading into the ending of your work week.
Tomorrow it will be another cold start in the 30s, but we will see more 60s returning tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday we will see a few more clouds build in as a cold front looks to move in from the northwest. This will help keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We are tracking a small chances of isolated showers, mainly for our eastern and southeastern portions of the viewing area, early Sunday morning. These will move out of the area by mid morning Sunday. We will see clouds start to dissipate by Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to hit the mid 40s.
Monday, we will begin another warming trend with highs in the low 50s, Tuesday mid 50s, and Wednesday upper 50s to low 60s. For the beginning part of your next work week expect to remain dry under mostly sunny skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
