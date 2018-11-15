LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is another cold start to your Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. You will definitely want to be bundled up as you’re heading out the door this morning. We will see lots of sunshine return today, so that will help us warm up very quickly. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s, yes 60s! Expect a dry afternoon and evening heading into the ending of your work week.