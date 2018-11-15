Couple, homeless man charged in charitable scam

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia. A New Jersey prosecutor was set to announce developments Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in a criminal investigation of the couple that raised $400,000 for Bobbitt Jr, a homeless man they said helped them with a disabled car. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina planned to discuss the matter during a news conference. He declined to provide further details about the announcement or whether criminal charges would be brought in the case. (Elizabeth Robertson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File) /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Elizabeth Robertson)