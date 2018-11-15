Idling cars, crime of opportunity

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - As the days get colder, freezing temperatures can mean having to get into an ice-cold car. But warming up cars in driveways or leaving cars running while popping into a convenience store could be a green light for criminals to take your car.
Police say these types thefts have been a recurring problem lately. An unlocked, unattended running vehicle is as easy as it gets. Police call it a crime of opportunity, you leave your car or truck running, someone sees it, hops in and drives off.
Just earlier this week, a van was stolen in the 2800 block of SW J Ave. in Lawton while it was left to warm up in the driveway.
"Well that's not uncommon for us to see that this time of year,” said Detective Rachel Flores, Lawton Police Department. “It's starting to get colder. We go to work, and we want to warm our vehicles up, let them idle in our driveway and we go inside for a few minutes."
An idling vehicle can disappear in a matter of seconds.
“Sometimes people are just walking down the street and they see a vehicle idling in the driveway with no one around,” said Detective Flores. “So, literally it takes 10 seconds for someone to hop in that vehicle and drive away with it.”
It doesn’t just happen outside your home.
“It’s cold outside. I don’t like the cold. I’m sure there’s a lot of people that don’t,” said Detective Flores. “When you run into the gas station or the store, don’t leave your car idling. That’s just as easy for someone to hop in your vehicle there as it is at your home.”
No matter how many times police say it, idling vehicles continue to be stolen.
“It doesn’t take that long to happen and if there is no one around, it’s very easy to do,” said Detective Flores. “A lot of us go to work at the same time every day. So, criminals tend to know what your habits are, and they know that you’re going to come out at a certain time that day to warm up your car. They’re going to be waiting for you.”
Many insurance companies won’t cover cars that were stolen while they were left idling.
