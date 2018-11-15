LPS Transition Program Students host Thanksgiving Dinner for employers

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - For 20 years, families and businesses across Comanche County have invested in our local high schoolers as part of Lawton Public Schools' Transition Program. Thursday, those students showed their appreciation by hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner for those who have helped them.
“We wanted to invite them all out for a big thank you because being with your boss, and having a good relationship with them is very important," said Elisha Taylor, a student of the Lawton Transition Program.
The Transition Program serves as a jump start for high school students and an opportunity to get ahead in the workforce and in life.
“It transitions some of us who got out of high school who don’t have a degree," Taylor. "We decide to go to this program to get a certification and that’s when they give us that push where we’re working.”
The program stays successful, thanks to employers who invest in these students, and the services that provide the funds to keep it going.
“Well, they’ve given them great opportunities to have a career and be a part of our community," said Barbara Decicco, a job coach for the Lawton Transition Program.
This is the second year the Eisenhower High School Transition Program students have put on the dinner. Tia Shaw is the Front Office Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn and says they are always excited to see the LPS Transition students walk through the door.
“They are a big help," said Shaw. "They’re excited when they come in. They want to know where they’re at, what floor they’re on, what jobs they’re doing and they’re excited and we love to have them.”
The meal was a group effort, put together by the nearly 60 students in the program.
