Militant or poet? US sanctions Hezbollah leader's son

In this Nov. 3, 2014 photo, Jawad Nasrallah, the second eldest son of of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, films his father addressing his supporters, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Jawad, who was designated by the U.S. State Department this week as a "global terrorist," is a poet and music lover who moves around without security and whose role within the group is shrouded in secrecy.
By ZEINA KARAM and BASSEM MROUE | November 15, 2018 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:08 AM
BEIRUT (AP) — The son of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader designated by the U.S. State Department this week as a "global terrorist" is a poet and music lover who moves around without security and whose role within the group is shrouded in secrecy.

Jawad Nasrallah, the 37-year-old father of four, is the second eldest son of Hassan Nasrallah who has been at the helm of the Iran-backed Shiite group since 1992.

In its designation on Tuesday, the State Department described him as "the rising star of Hezbollah," saying he has recruited people to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel in the West Bank, and in January 2016 tried to activate a suicide bombing and shooting cell based there.

The sanctions freeze any assets that those designated may have under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.