More than 12,000 medical marijuana licenses approved in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (RNN Texoma) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says more than 12,000 people have been approved for their licenses since the passage of state question 788. Applications became available in August.
The state’s marijuana authority says it has received more than 16,000 applications for patients, 148 applications for caregivers and more than 2,000 applications for businesses. Of those, just over 12,000 patient licenses have been approved, as well as 76 caregivers' licenses. Over 650 dispensaries, 1,000 growers and over 250 processors have also been approved.
