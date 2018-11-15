Ohio man arrested in Wichita Co. for seriously injuring man, threatening woman

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) - An Ohio man has been charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence With a Deadly Weapon following a call to the Electra Police Department about people yelling.
According to court documents, on Sunday, November 4, officers were called out to the 700 block of S Waggoner. When officers got to the scene, they met with the caller who said she heard people arguing and yelling as if they were fighting.
One of the officers found a victim lying on the ground face down, with a pool of blood around his head, behind a home in the 100 block of W Southland. The officer knelt down by the victim who looked up and told the officer his brother had assaulted him and he had a pistol.
The officers went into the home and could see a pistol holster and a bullet on the floor in the kitchen. There were also drops of blood along with a large pool of blood, according to the arrest warrant.
According to documents, the officers shouted “police” several times and no one answered. As the officers continued to search the home they heard someone behind them and returned to the kitchen to find Anthony Ross, 34, drinking a beer.
Officers took Ross into custody and could see blood on his clothes and hands. According to the arrest warrant, Ross was belligerent and refused to speak with officers. Officers were told a woman was likely in the home. She was found hiding in a closet in a bedroom of the home. She told officers she was the mother of the victim and suspect. She said Ross has been staying at her home for more than a month and she lives in fear of him.
She said before officers arrived, she went into the kitchen and saw Ross and the victim. She said Ross had a pistol and was yelling at the victim. She said Ross pointed the pistol at her and began yelling at her to kneel next to the victim.
She said the victim yelled for her to go hide so she ran, hiding in a bedroom closet until the officers found here. Both the mother and the victim told officers Ross said he was going to shoot them both, but when Ross attempted to pull the trigger on the gun it would not fire.
The victim said Ross re-chambered the next round to fire again but it did not fire either. The victim said he believed Ross could not get the weapon to fire because he was unfamiliar with it and the safety was on.
While speaking to police, the mother said there was a loaded pistol in a drawer in the kitchen. Officers found the pistol with a live round and loaded magazine. The gun appeared to have blood spatter on it, according to Electra PD. Officers said the round found on the kitchen floor appeared to be from the same type of gun.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. During his arrest, Ross made several threats to officers and their family members. While being booked into the Wichita Co. Jail he was tased after kicking a rear window of the police car.
Ross was charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence With a Deadly Weapon, Obstruction or Retaliation, and Criminal Mischief. At the time this article was published, he remained behind bars on a combined bond of $85,500.
