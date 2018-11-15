Oklahoma teacher facing multiple counts related to child sex abuse

CHANDLER, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Chandler teacher was arrested on Thursday and stands accused of 15 counts of Sex Abuse of a Child.
40-year-old Warren Hitchcock was arrested at his home after investigators from multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, searched his home in Chandler. Along with the 15 counts, Hitchcock also faces one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Officials with the OSBI confirmed with KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City that Hitchcock was a teacher in Chandler.
Chandler Public Schools also released this statement:
“Chandler Public School District takes the safety of its students seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning experience for our students. Because of this, the District was saddened to learn that one of its teachers was arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor relative. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the District is investigating this matter to determine what steps should be taken. Because this is a confidential personnel matter and because law enforcement is involved, the District will not be able to comment further.”
The OSBI is continuing to investigate the allegations and says anyone with information should call the OSBI Tip Line at 800-522-8017.
