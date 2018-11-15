One dead after crash on H.E. Bailey Turnpike

McClain County, OK (RNN Texoma) - One person is dead and another 3 were taken to OU Medical Center after a crash on H.E. Bailey Turnpike in McClain County.
The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 6:30 near mile marker 102 eastbound, just over 4 miles west of Newcastle city limits.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a flatbed truck was eastbound on I-44 and attempting a U-turn and was struck by a BMW which was eastbound on Interstate 44. After impact a large metal box was thrown from the truck into the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 striking a Lexus driven by Analyssa Orjuela which was westbound.
Orjuela died on the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.
The condition of the people taken to hospital is unknown at this time, but you can count on us to update you as information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.