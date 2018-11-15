Southern California fire scorches huge swath of public lands

In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 photo, goats are cared for at The Pierce College Equine Center where evacuees are bringing their large animals after being evacuated from the wildfire in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. Southern Californians faced with the loss of lives and homes in a huge wildfire are also grappling with the destruction of public lands popular with hikers, horseback riders and mountain bikers. The Woolsey fire has charred more than 85 percent of National Park Service land within the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreational Area, where officials announced Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 that all trails were closed. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP)