SWOK senators sworn in at state capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Newly elected Senators across Oklahoma were officially sworn in to their new offices Wednesday.
Two of those Senators will represent southwest Oklahoma. One is John Michael Montgomery, who will be serving District 32. He previously served in the House of Representatives for District 62. The other new senator in southwest Oklahoma is Brent Howard, who is serving in District 38. He will be succeeding Senator Mike Schulz, who reached his term limits. Both new senators say they are extremely excited to get started.
“I’m excited about what the future holds for this state I think we have an opportunity to set our state on a good path and become a top10 state and I look forward to being a part of that,” Howard said.
“I’m excited to get to work on that honestly. We’ve been meeting this week, a lot of the senators, trying to get things hashed out on the issues that are important to folks. Talking education, the budget, things like that. I’m just looking forward to getting to work. It’s a unique opportunity, I just want to thank everyone back home for supporting us,” Montgomery said.
There are still a few months before the Senate will officially go back into session, but both senators say they know they have a lot of work ahead of them.
New members of the House of Representatives will be sworn in on Thursday.
