WFPD Investigating Early Morning Crash into Local Elementary School

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident at a Wichita Falls elementary school.
At 3 a.m. Thursday morning, police were called to the scene in the 4100 block of Phillips Drive for a car that had crashed into the corner of Cunningham Elementary.
Little information is known at this time, but police did say that no one was in the car when they arrived.
Crews at the scene also observed tire tracks in the grass of Saint Marks United Methodist Church, which is located across the street from the school.
It’s unclear how this will affect the students and faculty of the school ahead of classes for the day, as well as the days to come.
This the second vehicle to crash into Cunningham Elementary in just over five years.
