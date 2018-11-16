Attempted armed robbery in Lawton puts west side schools on lockdown

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday off Ash Avenue on the west side of town.
The homeowner didn't want to be identified but said a man armed with a gun kicked in the back door of his home this morning while his adult daughter was inside. He believes the robber was scared away when he saw someone inside.
The incident put all schools on the west side of town on lockdown for about 30 minutes.
Lawton Police said they usually see an increase in the number of burglaries and robberies this time of year because of the holidays. Sgt. Jenkins said in the past month, there's been 120 burglaries across town, 59 of those where home burglaries.
"Pay attention this time of year,” he said. “Be safe. Lock your doors. I can't stress that enough. Lock your doors. Lock up your home. When you go to bed at night, close your garage. Even before you go to bed do a walkthrough of your home and make sure it's like it should be."
He said if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, there are some things you can do to stay safe.
"Go to a secure location,” Sgt. Jenkins said. “If you're able to get out of the house in time do that. If you're able to get some information on whoever is coming into your house or they are in your house, get that, call 911, and get to a safe location."
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the suspect is still on the run. If someone knows anything about this crime, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.
