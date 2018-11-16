Bray Firefighters exceeded goal for toy drive

Bray, OK (RNN Texoma) - Volunteer Firefighters recently held a toy drive fundraiser for kids at OU Children’s Hospital.
The Bray Volunteer Fire Department met their goal of collecting enough toys for 191 kids and they even surpassed that. The fundraiser lasted for two months and many surrounding businesses participated in being drop off locations for donations. The Bray Volunteer Fire Department even had enough donations to allow them to purchase additional gifts. They plan to deliver them to the kids before Christmas. Bray firefighter, Barry Rohrbough said this fundraiser was about being able to give.
“All firefighters got a soft spot for kids," said Rohrbough. "So anything that we can do to help them, it feels really good and it’s kind of a selfless deal for us because we don’t get anything out of that, just the gratitude of going up there and helping them, giving them something, letting them know that they’re not alone up there.”
He said they are very thankful for the businesses and everyone who helped make this fundraiser successful. They plan to take another trip to OU Children’s Hospital in the spring to have a party with the kids where they plan to take fire trucks up for them to see.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.