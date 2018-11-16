California utility shares rise as regulator calms investors

This Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, satellite image provided by geology professor Jeff Chambers at the University of California, Berkeley, shows a short-wave infrared (red) image captured by Landsat 8 showing the full extent of the actively burning area of the Camp Fire about four hours after it started over the town of Paradise, Calif. The red patches are fires that leapfrogged in front of the primary burn front, which was growing at a rate of approximately 3 mph (5 kph). Multiple deaths have been reported and hundreds are unaccounted for in the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century. (Jeff Chambers/University of California, Berkeley via AP) (Jeff Chambers)