Cameron University holds 31st Annual Beef Cattle Improvement Conference

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cameron University held its 31st Annual Beef Cattle Improvement Conference Thursday night , giving the public a chance to learn about the state of federal farm policy.
The conference was held in the McMahon Centennial Complex's ballroom, and brought in experts from across the state.
OSU’s State Specialist in Agriculture, Dr. Amy Hagerman, was tonight’s keynote speaker, and discussed not only farm policy, but the status of Oklahoma’s 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is aimed at giving farmers and ranchers safety nets and disaster assistance, and event organizers say it could have lasting effects on countless Oklahomans.
“They impact us in our daily lives. Whether it’s a food stamp recipient, or whether its somebody applying for crop insurance, or cotton or wheat or whatever they might be doing,” said Cameron Agricultural Department chair Terry Conley.
Also in attendance were representatives from the Tri-County and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. They gave attendees an update on their progress and activities for the year.
Event organizers say hosting the conference is a part of the University’s duty to promote economic development in Oklahoma.
