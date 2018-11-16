Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Department delivers turkeys to area families

It’s a tradition Sheriff Stradley is grateful to be a part of, and one that involves the entire community. “It’s pretty cool to be able to go out and help people, and it’s a big project that we put on every year, and the only way we do it is by people giving us the money to do it," said Sheriff Stradley. "The more people that will help each other, it’ll turn our world around, and possibly getting to respect each other -- and that’s the neat thing about this, just giving back and showing people care about you.”