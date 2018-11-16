First Alert 7 Forecast: A brief shot of cold air arrives this weekend

Next week, a relatively quiet and seasonable pattern will develop. Monday will be a bit cool with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s under sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and highs around 60. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Closer to Thanksgiving, a storm system will pass just to our south with low rain chances in Texas. Most areas will stay dry north under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s and lows around 40.