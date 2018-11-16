First Alert 7 Forecast: A brief shot of cold air arrives this weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A weekend cold front will bring a short-lived blast of cold air.
Clear skies this evening with cool temperatures in the low 50s by 8PM. A few clouds move in tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon, likely between noon and 4PM. Expect temperatures to rise into the 50s to around 60 then fall quickly into the 40s during the second half of the day with gusty north winds.
Tomorrow night, skies will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Chilly on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs only in the low to mid 40s.
Next week, a relatively quiet and seasonable pattern will develop. Monday will be a bit cool with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s under sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and highs around 60. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Closer to Thanksgiving, a storm system will pass just to our south with low rain chances in Texas. Most areas will stay dry north under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s and lows around 40.
Have a great evening and weeekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
