First Alert Forecast: cold front this weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! Temps are in the 30s and 40s this morning.
We quickly warm into the 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Overnight mostly clear skies with temps falling into the 30s. A strong cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, dropping us into the upper 50s Saturday and low 40s Sunday. North winds gust up to 25 mph. Rain chances will be possible to the E and SE Sunday morning, but most stay dry. Monday we’re back in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Right now it looks relatively quiet for Thanksgiving week. We could see a few showers midweek, but if we do they will be fast moving and shouldn’t impact your travel plans. Thanksgiving Day looks to be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
