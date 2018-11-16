The Latest: French minister: Brexit advocates lied to voters

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers a journalist's question during a press conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May says if politicians reject her Brexit deal, it will set the country on "a path of deep and grave uncertainty." Defiant in the face of mounting criticism, May said Thursday she believed "with every fiber of my being" that the deal her government struck with the European Union was the right one. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) (Matt Dunham)