Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Peter and The Wolf thanks to Arvest donation

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Area kids will get to enjoy a free children’s concert performance of “Peter and the Wolf” from the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra thanks to a donation from the Arvest Foundation.
Arvest bank donated $5,000 to Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, which will use the money to put on the free show early next year.
Foundation officials say they are overjoyed to support them, saying in part, quote, “Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra does a wonderful job of keeping music alive in this area, and we are very happy the Foundation is able to help provide a free show for children.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.