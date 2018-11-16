LPD visits Walters for active shooter training

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Lawton Police traveled to Walters to teach people how to prepare for and respond to an active shooter.
Officers say there are three basic things everyone should know during an active shooter incident - to run, hide or fight.
“You never know at a mall, a church, a meeting could be an active shooter show up," said Gerald Hayes, participant. "Don’t know what I’d do I really don’t, but that’s why I’m here tonight to try and learn what to do.”
Hayes was just one participant in the active shooter training. Lawton Police Department started the training two years ago.
Since January of this year there’s been over 150 mass shooting in the U.S., 28 happened on school grounds.
“This is something for whatever reason that needs to be addressed and people need to know how to react to," said Dustin Dye.
LPD officer Dustin Dye said nearly 70 percent of active shooter incidents are over within five minutes and people need to know what to do before police arrive.
That’s where he said the run, hide or fight actions come to use. He said those that choose to confront an active shooter can utilize different items to defend themselves.
“You can use anything from chairs, tables, fire extinguishers, staplers," said Dye. "Anything they can get their hands on even as simple as a pen or a pencil.”
He said those items can be found in hospital settings, schools, restaurants or anywhere else there may be an attack. He said it’s important for people to recognize a potential incident before the worst happens.
“It can be due to mental illness, also things that are going on in the household," said Dye. "So, such as domestic situations. Also, it can just be a customer having a bad day.”
In the case of an active shooter incident, he encourages everyone to call 911 and stay alert for secondary attacks.
As for Hayes, he said he’s prepared and hopes others will be too.
“I hope they learn what to do if a shooter situation were to arise that they may know what to do," said Hayes.
Dye said the department has been traveling to different businesses and other towns to teach the active shooting course.
If you would like more information on what was discussed at the meeting or to schedule one you can contact them directly.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.