45th annual Craft Harvest Craft Show comes to the Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - If you’re looking to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, you can find it all at the 45th annual Craft Harvest Craft Show.
“This year I have a new vendor that has awesome stained glass pieces," said Jose Vasquez, Show Chairman. "Of course we have jewelry, clothing, woodwork, candles, to some food items, even salsa.”
160 vendors are showcasing their work for the estimated 15,000 people who are expected to attend the Craft Harvest Craft Show. Aside from supporting local artists, you’ll find one-of-a-kind treasures you won’t find anywhere else.
“Everybody has their own unique design and style to create their product,” said Vasquez. "Even though its woodwork, jewelry, t-shirts, its the variety from within one product.”
Wayne Dunn is a craftsman who’s been coming to the craft show for 20 years. Dunn says he enjoys coming back to sell his products and talk to people about his work.
“It is a good feeling," said Dunn. "It makes it all worthwhile. You build something, spend your time with it and people like it and that’s nice.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit six local charities. The Craft Harvest Craft Show continues into the weekend, with doors opening Saturday at 10 a.m., and Sunday at noon.
Admission is free.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.