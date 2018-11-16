Thousands of people in Stephens County for National Swine Registry’s Fall Classic

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Over 35 states from across the country are represented in Stephens County this weekend at the National Swine Registry Fall Classic.
It’s an event for breeders to sell their hogs and 4-H & FFA members to buy hogs for the upcoming show season. People have come to Stephens County from as far as Florida, Oregon and California. For those who haven’t been to the Fall Classic before, the Vice President of Operations with the National Swine Registry invites the public to check it out.
“I think its good, even if you’re not involved in ag, this is how we showcase what we do," said Clay Zwilling. “We take care of our animals. We also promote the people side of our business, got a great crowd and everything we do is based on relationships.”
It’s been held in Duncan for the last 30 years and Zwilling says it’s always a pleasure to come back to Oklahoma.
“It’s just a tremendous partnership and we really appreciate the hospitality," said Zwilling. "When we come to Duncan, our event is called the NSR Fall Classic, but nobody calls it that. They call it ‘Duncan' because of the hospitality.”
There are about 1,000 head of baby hogs and about a 500 mature hogs at the Fall Classic. The event continues Saturday morning with the Yorkshire sale at 9 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
