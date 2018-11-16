Traffic stop leads to two arrests for alleged financial crimes

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Two Wichita Falls residents were arrested Thursday evening on fraudulent use warrants.
Police said they made a traffic stop in the area of Call Field Road and Kemp Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The driver, Anthony Stephens, 35, and passenger Leslie Wilson, 40, each had an outstanding warrant.
Police said Wilson’s warrant was related to a credit card forgery in December of 2017. Police said she used a card that did not belong to her to order $73.79 worth of pizza. The owner of the card got an email that her pizza was ready and called the store to tell them she lived in Frisco, TX, and had not ordered any pizza.
She was arrested on this warrant and taken to jail.
Police said Stephens' warrant was from a card forgery in October of 2018. Police said the victim filed a report about unauthorized charges on her card made at Sam’s Club. Officers said there were two charges on the same day, totaling $921.39.
While arresting Stephens Thursday night, officers said they found a bag of methamphetamine in his front right coat pocket, weighing 2.77 grams.
He was arrested on the warrant and also charged with drug possession.
As of Friday afternoon, Stephens and Wilson are still in the Wichita County Jail.
