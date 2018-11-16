UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly I-44 crash

DPS Troopers arrest suspect
By Jesse Canales | November 16, 2018 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 3:09 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - DPS Troopers confirmed to NewsChannel 6 they have arrested a man in connection with Thursday night’s deadly wreck on I-44 just north of Wichita Falls.

Steven Ray Douglas, 57, from Burkburnett was charged with accident involving personal injury/death on Friday. His bond was set at $5,000.

Steven Douglas was arrested by Texas DPS and booked into the Wichita County Jail Friday morning. (Source: WCSO)
DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing says the victim of this fatal crash was a 53-year-old woman. He says the crash involved 2 vehicles and she was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Buesing adds the Douglas left the scene of the crash.

The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. First responders remained at the scene more than four hours later.

One witness - who happens to be a nurse - tells News Channel 6 that she was one of the first people to react to what had happened.

She saw other witnesses pull the victim from the road. She told them that she was a nurse that could help, but soon realized upon seeing the woman that nothing could be done.

However, she was amazed at how others responded during such a traumatic situation in an effort to help the woman. She and others helped cover the victim with their own clothing. They also helped retrieve her belongings - like her purse - from the road.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.