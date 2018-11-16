UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly I-44 crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - DPS Troopers confirmed to NewsChannel 6 they have arrested a man in connection with Thursday night’s deadly wreck on I-44 just north of Wichita Falls.
Steven Ray Douglas, 57, from Burkburnett was charged with accident involving personal injury/death on Friday. His bond was set at $5,000.
DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing says the victim of this fatal crash was a 53-year-old woman. He says the crash involved 2 vehicles and she was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Buesing adds the Douglas left the scene of the crash.
The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. First responders remained at the scene more than four hours later.
One witness - who happens to be a nurse - tells News Channel 6 that she was one of the first people to react to what had happened.
She saw other witnesses pull the victim from the road. She told them that she was a nurse that could help, but soon realized upon seeing the woman that nothing could be done.
However, she was amazed at how others responded during such a traumatic situation in an effort to help the woman. She and others helped cover the victim with their own clothing. They also helped retrieve her belongings - like her purse - from the road.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.