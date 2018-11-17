Cache teen sings National Anthem at Oklahoma Hall of Fame

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A teen from Cache showcased her vocals last night at the 91st Oklahoma Hall of Fame held in Tulsa.
15-year-old Sarah Pohawpatchoko performed the national anthem in front of a crowd of people including country music superstar Carrie Underwood and other celebrities like Mo Anderson who was inducted into the state Hall of Fame.
"Whenever I got up there my heart was beating really fast I could feel it when I was holding my hand over my heart, but it was very important to be there and good experience to be there,” said Sarah.
Sarah was selected to sing the national anthem at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame after a video of her singing at a basketball game grew attention. She’s been singing since she was a young girl and recently started performing with the Comanche Nation Youth dancers.
“I like playing the piano, and learning new songs, different genres of music,” said Sarah. “It just makes me feel good.”
She usually sings the national anthem at schools and for different organizations. Although Thursday night was a larger crowd, Sarah says her performance style never changed.
“I thought I was going to feel nervous but I was kind of feeling a little confident,” said Sarah. “Just sitting with my heart.”
She said it was also important for her to wear her regalia on the big stage to represent her tribe. "Because I like to share my culture and I’m proud of who I am as a native American,” said Sarah.
She said her hope is that everyone left the Hall of Fame ceremony feeling empowered and her goal is to continue being a role model for other teens through her music.
“When I write it helps me a lot,”’ said Sarah. “And it helps me get through stuff that I’m going through. And I read back and I’m like wow I can make this for anybody that needs help and be able to inspire the world.”
Sarah will be singing from 3 to 4 p.m. at Great Plains Museum on Saturday. That event is free and open to the public. She will also dance with the Comanche Nation Youth dancers.
