Cat rescued from chimney after being trapped inside for four days

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) - A Missouri woman is thankful to a team of chimney cleaners who performed a rescue other first responders couldn’t.
They got her beloved cat out of a chimney after the animal got stuck inside.
The moment was caught on video.
Taylor Hazley panicked when she heard a faint cry through a foot of limestone and a foot brick.
"Went to sleep last night pretty much accepting that I probably wouldn't have a cat anymore," Hazley said.
Her beloved Marble had been missing for days when she turned up at the bottom of a 15-foot chimney with no way out.
"Either she was probably either outside, and she tried to climb one of these trees and fell off into the chimney, or she just slipped off the chimney thinking she could get warm," said a roommate.
The rescue operation required precise maneuvering, something the fire department said they couldn't do without causing a whole lot damage.
So, the roommates called Full Service Chimney.
“When we put our camera down, we were able to determine the length, and where that cat exactly was," said Chris Terrones, a company technician. "My fear was that debris was going to fall on top of it, but after assessing the situation, we determined to go from the bottom up.”
After several tense hours of cutting and drilling - relief.
"We're just extremely grateful that they took honestly, half of their day, to come and free our cat,” Hazley said. “They did it out of the kindness of their hearts, and they're not asking anything from us, and it's truly remarkable."
“I had to put my dog down about two weeks ago, so I know what that means to have that animal. It’s a good feeling. I know what it’s like to have animals,” Terrones said.
Marble came from the chimney scared and covered in soot but unharmed.
