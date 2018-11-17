LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Tonight is going to be a chilly one as the cold front moves throughout Texoma. We will hold on to some stronger north winds as well, making our feel like temperatures drop into the 30s. Overnight lows tonight will be around 32 degrees. There is the possibility for some drizzle during the overnight hours for most places in central and eastern Texoma. There is the possibility that some flurries and freezing drizzle could develop, especially in northeastern Texoma. If you are traveling tonight and tomorrow morning watch for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.