LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Tonight is going to be a chilly one as the cold front moves throughout Texoma. We will hold on to some stronger north winds as well, making our feel like temperatures drop into the 30s. Overnight lows tonight will be around 32 degrees. There is the possibility for some drizzle during the overnight hours for most places in central and eastern Texoma. There is the possibility that some flurries and freezing drizzle could develop, especially in northeastern Texoma. If you are traveling tonight and tomorrow morning watch for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Tomorrow the system should clear between 10AM and noon. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies for the better part of the day and high temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning will be in the low 30s.
We have some nice weather returning for the work week, as sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s is expected for Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday a few clouds will move in, but some sunshine is still likely. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees.
Thanksgiving day will be nice and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s throughout Texoma. We will see dry conditions stick through the ending of the work week and next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
