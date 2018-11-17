LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is another cold morning for most in the viewing area, but the weather is quiet and skies are mostly clear. Winds will remain out of the south this morning which will warm us up to around 60 by noon. This will be our day time high due to a cold front that looks to impact central Texoma around 1 or 2PM. Winds will then shift out of the north at 15-25mph, and temperatures will start to fall. We will be at 48 degrees by 5PM. The wind will make for a very breezy and chilly evening.
Late tonight into tomorrow morning a few drizzles are possible mainly for counties in our north central to northeastern part of Texoma, along with counties east of I-44. Our north central and northeastern counties could see some very light ice fall, so make sure to watch for a few slick spots on over passes and bridges if you are traveling in those areas.
Tomorrow morning we should see the precipitation move out around 10AM. We will still hold on to the clouds though for the rest of the day. High temperatures to wrap up your weekend will only hit the low to mid 40s.
Monday and Tuesday the sunshine will return and our temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 50s, with some places in the 60s. Wednesday a few more clouds will build in along with the possibility of a few stray light showers south. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees.
Thanksgiving looks quiet and nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
