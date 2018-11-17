LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is another cold morning for most in the viewing area, but the weather is quiet and skies are mostly clear. Winds will remain out of the south this morning which will warm us up to around 60 by noon. This will be our day time high due to a cold front that looks to impact central Texoma around 1 or 2PM. Winds will then shift out of the north at 15-25mph, and temperatures will start to fall. We will be at 48 degrees by 5PM. The wind will make for a very breezy and chilly evening.