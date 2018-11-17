Man injured in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Police are investigating a shooting on Lawton's west side that's left one person hospitalized.
The shooting happened a little after 6 p.m. Friday on 58th street and Kinyon avenue.
Neighbors in the area say they heard a gunshot around that time. and when they went outside they spotted the victim, who was on the ground and bleeding.
The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police say they have a person of interest in mind for the shooting, though the incident remains under investigation.
