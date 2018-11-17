Police: Duo dumped deer carcasses on Minnesota Somalis' cars

Abdullahi didn't immediately return a phone call Saturday from The Associated Press. But he told Minnesota Public Radio that he was shocked to find the carcass on the hood of his car. "My jaw dropped. I stood there transfixed, not moving," he said. He said he believes he and the other victim were intentionally targeted because they are Somali-American and that it was intended to send the message that, "You're not welcome. We don't like you."