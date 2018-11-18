LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -It has been a very cold ending to the weekend, but don’t worry temperatures will rebound this week. Tonight we should have quiet weather all across Texoma. Overnight lows heading into Monday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Monday afternoon lots of sunshine will return and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday into Tuesday morning low temperatures will again become very chilly and sit in the lower 30s.
Tuesday sunny skies are expected with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday I kept on the dry side, but will note that there is a small possibility of a stray light rain shower or some drizzle south of the Red River. We will also see a few more clouds build in on Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thanksgiving will be a nice day to start, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the lower 60s, but a few rain chances are possible east later in the evening and during the overnight into Friday morning. Friday morning though we will see that whole system clear out by the early afternoon, and some sunshine return for later in the day. Highs at the end of the week will be in the mid 60s.
Next weekend expect more sunshine than clouds and temperatures to hold in the mid to lower 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.