LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It will be very chilly as you head out the door this morning with temperatures around 31 degrees at 7AM. Winds are still gusting into the teens and twenties this morning, so feel like temperatures will sit in the upper 20s and low 30s. This afternoon we will not warm up much as daytime highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. A few places this morning still could see some patchy drizzle, primarily along I-44 and eastward. Counties in far northeastern Texoma could see some of that drizzle freeze, so make sure to watch for slick spots especially over bridges.