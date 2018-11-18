LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It will be very chilly as you head out the door this morning with temperatures around 31 degrees at 7AM. Winds are still gusting into the teens and twenties this morning, so feel like temperatures will sit in the upper 20s and low 30s. This afternoon we will not warm up much as daytime highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. A few places this morning still could see some patchy drizzle, primarily along I-44 and eastward. Counties in far northeastern Texoma could see some of that drizzle freeze, so make sure to watch for slick spots especially over bridges.
Tonight low temperatures will drop even cooler into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tomorrow we will warm up more in the afternoon with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine looks to return as well for most of the viewing area.
Tuesday expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will see a few more clouds build in and temperatures will hold into the lower 60s.
Thanksgiving will start off mostly sunny, but then end with clouds building in and rain chances returning for the evening. Highs for Thanksgiving will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to hold into Friday morning. As of now the rain looks like it should remain in far eastern Texoma. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday mostly sunny skies return and temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.