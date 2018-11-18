Fort Sill opens new fitness center

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A new fitness center opened on Fort Sill Friday.
The Ligons-Allton Fitness Center is named after First Lieutenant Daryl Ligons who was killed in a helicopter crash in Vietnam on Christmas Day 1967, and Captain Eric Allton, who was killed in Iraq in September 2004.
Captain Allton's son and widow attended today's ceremony and said this is a good way to honor the man who loved fitness.
“I know Eric would have appreciated it a lot to be remembered like this,” said Christina Allton, Captain Allton’s widow. “He was very much into fitness and loved running and exercising, so I know this would be something he would enjoy, giving a place for soldiers to work out and get trained up until they’re ready for whatever they’ll be called upon to do."
The Ligons-Allton fitness center is inside Summerall Hall and will serve students and cadre in the 428th Field Artillery and 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade who attend classes in Snow Hall.
