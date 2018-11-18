Lawton community steps into the past at Frontier Days at The Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The community was able to step into the past on Saturday at The Museum of the Great Plains for Frontier Days.
The free event was hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lawton, and local sponsors. Families were able to enjoy many hands-on activities, like making s’mores and riding horses. There was also many unique and exciting exhibits, as well as fine art from Southwest Oklahoma.
“Anytime that we can bring our total community together and just highlight what we have here locally, it’s a great opportunity to just do that," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. "We want to know the rich history, the culture of the Lawton Fort Sill community, as well as it’s educational and just fun, build new friends, make new relationships.”
Spencer-Ragland said with Saturday’s heavy turn out, she expects it to be the first of many opportunities to host Frontier Days.
