One Church One Child - Lawton hosts family fun fest

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - In honor of Saturday being National Adoption Day, One Church One Child - Lawton invited the community to an awareness event at the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council.
Many families have already dedicated their lives and their love to so many kids in need of a home. To show their appreciation to the community and the families, the organization provided games, food, and plenty of activities for the kids.
A member of One Church One Child - Lawton said there a many children that still need a loving family.
“There is a great need," said Myeisha Finley, with One Church One Child - Lawton. "There are a lot of children that are in the welfare system and they just need a loving family and someone to give them an opportunity to be loved and so we’re out here telling everyone who we are and introducing ourselves to the community a little bit more, and that’s basically it.”
One Church One Child is a nationally recognized foster placement and recruitment agency sponsored by DHS. Finley said if anyone is interested in foster care or adoption, to come out and visit the organization.
