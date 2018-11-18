45th annual Craft Harvest craft show brings the crowds to Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - It was a full house for day two of the 45th annual Craft Harvest craft show at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
220 vendor booths are set up inside every inch of the Expo Building. They are selling a variety of products, including wreaths, signs, birdhouses, and more.
A member of the Craft Club, which makes the event possible, said everyone should visit the craft show for holiday shopping, but also for the sense of community.
“Well, they should come out to do their Christmas shopping, and you meet a lot of people that you’ve seen before and all that. I’ve seen a lot of people come by and say hi that I’ve known for over the years,” said Mary Lou Oliver, a vendor and member of the craft club since 1985.
The craft harvest craft show continues Sunday for the final day. It starts at noon and wraps up at 5 p.m.
