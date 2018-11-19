Caitlin Williams named OFB ‘Journalist of the Year’

NORMAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - It was a special night for one of our own on Saturday.
7News Anchor and Reporter Caitlin Williams was honored by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau as the 2018 Journalist of the Year.
Caitlin covered a number of agriculture focused stories throughout 2018 which included our series on local FFA and 4-H students and an in-depth look at the 2018 Farm Bill, among many others.
During the OFB’s annual awards, they handed out dozens of awards to winners from across the state including the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers who were given the Young Farmers and Ranchers Charles L. Roff Award.
For a list of all the winners, you can check out the OFB’s website.
