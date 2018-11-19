Duncan High School internship program helps students prepare for future careers

“I think it is awesome," said Mark Monteith, director of vocal music at Duncan Middle School. "We are giving these kids a chance to kind of get into the world and see what the job is actually like before maybe going out and pursuing a college degree and working through all of that and then jumping into something with both feet that maybe they don’t love doing. So, I think it’s great that they’re getting a chance to get their feet wet a bit and kind of see if it’s for them.”