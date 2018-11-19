Duncan High School internship program helps students prepare for future careers

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Duncan High School students are getting hands-on experience with careers they are interested in.
It is the second year of the Pathways to Future Careers internship program, and with the growth in participation from students and local businesses, its success shows.
“I would say this semester with our Duncan High School intern has been great," said Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director for Main Street Duncan. "Last year was wonderful, and I just see it getting better and better. The kids are really excited about the program and the different opportunities that are available through the sponsorships, so we love it.”
DHS senior, Connor Holt, said working in marketing with Main Street Duncan is giving him invaluable experience.
“It helps me in the aspect because I plan on owning my own business, so it’s kind of like getting a background ready for it,” said Holt. “So, I’m not just kind of hoping it happens, so I can make it happen.”
Lillian Garrett has big goals of becoming a professional singer. She said she enjoys helping choir students at Duncan Middle School perfect their craft.
“It’s definitely helped me a lot to see and appreciate music a lot more," said Garrett. "Since I have seen how much these kids care about music and how much Mr. Monteith cares about music. It’s really helped me a lot.”
“I think it is awesome," said Mark Monteith, director of vocal music at Duncan Middle School. "We are giving these kids a chance to kind of get into the world and see what the job is actually like before maybe going out and pursuing a college degree and working through all of that and then jumping into something with both feet that maybe they don’t love doing. So, I think it’s great that they’re getting a chance to get their feet wet a bit and kind of see if it’s for them.”
For Andrea Barrientos, the internship has reinforced her love for dentistry.
“I think this program is amazing for, not just me, but any high school student, and they should be involved in it because it really helps you know what path it is and if that’s the right path for you, and to go through with it if you’re interested,” said Barrientos.
“It’s an amazing program,” said Sarah Chancey, with Gregg Family Dentistry. “I wish we would have had it when I was a junior at Duncan High School.”
The students go to their internships four days a week for about an hour and a half, and are in class one day a week where they learn soft skills, interviewing, and life in the workplace. Although, this is only the second year for the Duncan High School internship program, nearly 60 area businesses have already taken part in the program.
