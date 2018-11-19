First Alert Forecast: chilly day ahead

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Monday morning Texoma! It’s another cold start to our day.
Temps are in the 20s this morning with clear skies and light winds. It feels like the 20s and teens. This afternoon expect sunny skies, light winds, and temps in the 50s. A weak cold front moves in this afternoon, keeping our highs in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overnight we fall into the low 30s under clear skies. Plenty of sunshine is on the way Tuesday before we see an increase in cloud cover mid week. Temps slowly warm into the low 60s mid to late week. We could also see a few stray shower chances late Thanksgiving into early Black Friday. This shouldn’t impact travel much for Thanksgiving week. Regionally it looks that we stay relatively quiet for any travel.
A big cold blast is on the way this next weekend, dropping our temps into the 50s Sunday with strong N winds gusting over 30 mph.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
