First Alert 7 Forecast: a warming trend late week before a cold blast arrives

LAWTON, OK - Temperatures will slowly warm up as Thanksgiving nears but a cold blast will put an end to that this weekend.
Clear skies this evening as winds shift to the north but remain light. Temperatures will fall to around 40 by 8PM and 30 by morning. Sunny tomorrow and cool with light north winds shifting back to the south. Highs in the mid 50s. Clear tomorrow night. Lows in the low 30s. A few clouds will move in Wednesday as highs head for the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving looks good under a mix of clouds and sun. Lows in the upper 30s and highs near 60 but breezy south winds will make it feel cool. Slight chance of a shower Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the mid 40s Friday and highs in the mid 60s for shoppers.
The weekend will bring big changes and a tale of two extremes. First, Saturday will be mild and windy with highs around 70 and partly cloudy skies. A strong, Arctic cold front will move through Saturday evening and night. North winds could gust to 40 mph through the first part of Sunday. Sunday will be much colder with highs in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay chilly on Monday despite sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. For now, we expect this system to move through with little to no chance of precipitation but we will keep an eye on any changes!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
