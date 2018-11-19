First Alert 7 Forecast: a warming trend late week before a cold blast arrives

The weekend will bring big changes and a tale of two extremes. First, Saturday will be mild and windy with highs around 70 and partly cloudy skies. A strong, Arctic cold front will move through Saturday evening and night. North winds could gust to 40 mph through the first part of Sunday. Sunday will be much colder with highs in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay chilly on Monday despite sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. For now, we expect this system to move through with little to no chance of precipitation but we will keep an eye on any changes!