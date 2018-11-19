Game Wardens seize deer taken illegally by hunters

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Oklahoma Game Wardens seized three deer from hunters late Saturday night in Jefferson County.
With the help of a plane, the Game Wardens were able to make contact with the three hunters who were using 4 wheelers and ATVs to aid in their nighttime hunting activities. They were also found to be in possession of several high powered rifles and three whitetail bucks.
The hunters were cited for using motorized vehicles, headlighting, and possession of wildlife taken illegally using the hand held lights. The weapons used were also seized.
The deer were donated to area families in need.
